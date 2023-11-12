The Fear of Pregnancy and Smears

The first time I got a smear, I was at an age where pregnancy was probably the scariest gynaecological diagnosis I could imagine receiving. That might sound ridiculous, but at 25 when I received my first letter from the HSE prompting me to book an appointment, I wasn’t exactly weighed down with money, security or any sense of real responsibility.

I had just gone through a lengthy breakup, so my most agonising decision at that point in life was whether to buy the cheaper bottle of red on special or splash out an extra fiver on something smoother that might soothe my heartache and make it all better. I always knew I wanted kids (yes I do have a notes page dedicated to baby names) but it felt as far away as moon travel. No money, no partner, no home of my own and no sign of an exciting income does not a baby’s home make. It was on the long list. As a young Irish woman, you deal with smears much like you dealt with the arrival of your period or the pill years before – you go in with one eye open and do what you need to do without asking too many question

