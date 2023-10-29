The FBI May Have Found A Way To Access The San Bernardino Shooter’s iPhone

it emerged that the FBI were taking tech giant Apple to court to try and force them to break into the locked iPhone of one of the deceased San Bernardino shooters.
The FBI had been trying to access the phone of Syed Farook, one of the perpetrators of the shooting in San Bernardino, California, last year. Apple had refused to cooperate as it argued that breaking into one iPhone would then compromise the privacy of all iPhone users.
“In a new court filing, the government said an outside party had demonstrated a way for the F.B.I. to possibly unlock the phone used by the gunman, Syed Rizwan Farook. The hearing in the contentious case — Apple has loudly opposed opening the iPhone, citing privacy concerns and igniting a heated debate — was originally set for Tuesday.” headtopics.com
The court case, which could still go ahead if the third party is unsuccessful in decrypting the phone, has been suspended for now.
