– The Fashion Swap Shop On In Dublin 8 This Month

Both have a passion for slow fashion, with Jill having worked in vintage shops in both Dublin and New York, while Caoimhe grew up in an environmentalist household and sesw her own crochet fashion pieces in her spare time. Sustainable queens!Then, get choosing what you want to bring! Each person can bring a maximum of 12 items to the swap shop. Your pieces need to be in good condition with no rips, holes or stains – think of items you’d love to find yourself.

When you arrive, you’ll get a token for each item of clothing you bring, which can be used to take other clothes of your liking.There’ll also be a bar to get a drink or tea, coffee and cakes while you swap. DJ Alan Finan will be providing the tunes so there’ll be a good buzz, and everyone is welcome.

