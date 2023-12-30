The Extraordinary Life and Career of Carmel Snow

Rose Mary Roche looks back on the extraordinary life and career of Irishwoman and magazine editor Carmel Snow. Would you believe that the most influential and powerful arbiter of American fashion from the early 1930s to the late 1950s was a diminutive Irishwoman born in Dalkey? Carmel Snow was the Anna Wintour of her day, and although now largely forgotten, she was the most influential magazine editor of her era, helming from 1934 to 1958 – its golden era.
A natural leader (her staff nicknamed her “Bossy”), she championed the idea of intelligent fashion, was an ambassador for excellence and a creative sponge who drew inspiration from artists, designers, actors and socialites. Her editorial mix was audacious, years ahead of its time, and fizzed with Carmel’s singular energy and innovation. Fused fashion, literature, culture, art, design and photography seamlessly and stylishly and was the most admired title in modern publishing. Snow was a relentlessly innovative editor with an amazing eye: she wanted the magazine to be much more than just a fashion title
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »
Tesco introduces reverse vending machines for new Deposit Return SchemeTesco's Extra outlet in Drogheda has installed reverse vending machines as part of the new Deposit Return Scheme in Ireland. The scheme, which comes into effect on February 1, will add a 15 cent levy to every aluminium can or plastic bottle sold in Ireland. Customers will have to return their empties to these machines to get their deposit back. All retailers selling canned or bottled drinks have to register with the scheme and charge the deposit on each item sold. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide valuable information.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »