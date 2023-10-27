The Expert Advice That Should Stop Your Manicure From Chipping

Deborah Lippmann, a name that’s likely to be familiar to beauty buffs, says that going overboard with the first coat of varnish often results in a gloopy, streaky effect.

This is even worse when applying bright colour so Lippmann advises building up the colour intensity by applying several thin layers.“Three is even better. But the key is to paint the layers as thinly as possible, “and really let each dry for a minute to a minute and a half in between.

