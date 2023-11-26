The Excitement and Fear of Solo Travel

I have always loved airports. The surge of excitement just before boarding a flight as you begin a new journey, the taste of a creamy pint in the beer garden of Terminal 1, tucking your meal deal safely into your carry-on bag, or the smell of a newly purchased book for your inflight read. This time was different.

Standing at the security gates of Terminal 2, I tried to control the steady flow of tears streaming down my cheeks as I said goodbye to my family and best friend, embarking on my first solo trip to Southeast Asia, not knowing when or if I would be back. It had always been my dream to travel but I had never envisaged doing it completely alone. Covid-19, a turbulent time for us all, delayed any prospect of it. Before I knew it I was five years into my career, approaching 27, with the sudden realisation that it was time to push myself out of my comfort zone. My desire to see the world had outweighed my excuses not to. With many of my friends at different life stages and not ready to travel yet, I couldn’t wait any longer and decided to go sol





