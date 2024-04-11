The Evolution of Leopard Print in Fashion

Leopard print has had a long and varied history in the fashion world. It was once a symbol of wealth and status, worn by the upper classes. However, with the mass production of clothing, it lost its regal connotations and became associated with being 'common' and unsophisticated. In the 90s, it made a comeback thanks to icons like Debbie Harry and was embraced by the punk rock scene.

Today, leopard print is once again considered trendy and is often paired with leather and fur for a grungy, glam look

