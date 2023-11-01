The economic consequences of the Israel-Hamas war

This is more than a matter of dollars and cents. According to a “special focus” chapter of the World Bank’s most recent Commodity Markets Outlook, on the “Potential Near-Term Implications of the Conflict in the Middle East”, the number of people suffering from severe food insecurity jumped by more than 200 million between 2019 and 2021. The Russia-Ukraine war must have made this considerably worse, though the facts are not yet available.

Fortunately, Gideon Rachman has recently addressed the first question. He reminds us that the first world war began as a conflict between Austria and Serbia, both allies of greater powers. In this case, Israel might be viewed as a proxy for the US and Hamas and Hizbullah as proxies for Iran (which might turn out to be a proxy for Russia or even China). A chain of disastrous events might, he notes, spread to the Gulf itself. It could even lead to conflict among superpowers.

The World Bank also notes that past energy shocks have been significantly costly. Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 raised average oil prices three months afterwards by 105 per cent, the Arab oil embargo of 1973-74 raised them by 52 per cent and the Iranian revolution of 1978 raised them by 48 per cent.

Nevertheless, oil remains a vital transportation fuel. Liquid natural gas from the Gulf is also an important part of global supplies of natural gas. Big disruptions to these supplies would have a powerful impact on energy prices, global output and the overall price level, notably in foodstuffs.

