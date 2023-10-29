– The East, A Political Thriller With A Lot To Say

Eco-terrorism, although quite obviously a huge political issue, has not really been placed at centre stage in Hollywood, perhaps in part due to the fear of alienating massive global companies who may be inadvertently involved in certain sponsorship of projects. Coca-Cola certainly springs to mind in terms of companies Hollywood may not be eager to go after.
However, the East also touches on something that Hollywood have really attempted to avoid, the issue of terrorism, and in this case, slightly justifying it. This would mean that any project that used the touchy subject of terrorism would have to be very smart about its approach.
The most worrying aspect of putting a film like this in the public realm is reaction to it, yes most people will recognize this is a fictional group’s story told in a fictional manner, but the ideas are very rooted in reality. What a film like the East will never want is a strange reaction which could taint the film’s reception, much like the Dark Knight Rises shoot-out in the States. headtopics.com
The East luckily manages to tow the line of being an eco-terrorism film, but with a message, question and think about the world around you. The film revolves around Brit Marling’s character Jane, an employee in an intelligence organisation who’s main mission is to seek out eco-terrorist organisations and take them out before they begin to affect any of the company’s high flying clients. Jane is sent undercover to stop a terrorist organisation named “The East” who have been planning several operations against massive corporate companies.
However, the inevitable occurs. While away from family and friends, Jane begins to get very close to the people with whom she is working particularly Alexander Skarsgard’s Benji, the leader of the group. Her attitude towards the group begins to compromise her position and when the jam goes wrong, she begins to question her belief system. headtopics.com
Ireland Headlines
Clean-ups after rain causes flooding in south eastClean-ups are under way today once again in many parts of the country after further heavy rain overnight caused localised flooding in several areas. Read more ⮕