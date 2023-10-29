The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit Ireland and here’s when

are underway for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit the Republic of Ireland for a one night stay according to
And to make it even more specific, it was reported by the BBC on Saturday evening that they will be visiting Dublin in either early June or July. This will be Meghan’s second trip ever to Dublin and the first time for Prince Harry. The pair did visittogether for a one day trip back in March however, this would be their first time together in the capital.Their final schedule will be confirmed in due-course, of course, but it appears that Meghan and Harry are super keen to visit us and want to make a point of stopping off here before anywhere else.
The BBC added that further trips to The Netherlands and New Zealand were being organised. With confirmation that Meghan and Harry will attend the Invictus Games in Sydney this October.Kate and Wills have never been to Ireland in an official capacity, but The Queen made a historic trip in 2011. And earlier this year, it was widely rumoured that Charles and Camilla would be coming to see us shortly also. headtopics.com
