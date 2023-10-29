The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit Ireland and here’s when

are underway for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit the Republic of Ireland for a one night stay according to

And to make it even more specific, it was reported by the BBC on Saturday evening that they will be visiting Dublin in either early June or July. This will be Meghan’s second trip ever to Dublin and the first time for Prince Harry. The pair did visittogether for a one day trip back in March however, this would be their first time together in the capital.Their final schedule will be confirmed in due-course, of course, but it appears that Meghan and Harry are super keen to visit us and want to make a point of stopping off here before anywhere else.

The BBC added that further trips to The Netherlands and New Zealand were being organised. With confirmation that Meghan and Harry will attend the Invictus Games in Sydney this October.Kate and Wills have never been to Ireland in an official capacity, but The Queen made a historic trip in 2011. And earlier this year, it was widely rumoured that Charles and Camilla would be coming to see us shortly also. headtopics.com

It’s official! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a baby boyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child. Read more ⮕

Duchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leaveDuchess Kate makes last public appearance before maternity leave Read more ⮕

Kate “apologised” to Meghan for making her cry ahead of weddingMeghan Markle told Oprah that the Duchess of Cambridge apologised for making her cry during the planning process for her wedding to Harry. Read more ⮕

Michael Fassbender and X-Men cast visit children’s hospital in MontréalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Varadkar to visit South Korea amid push for deeper trade tiesTaoiseach to hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeo on bilateral cooperation Read more ⮕

Prince William And Kate Meet Beyoncé And Jay-Z At Basketball Game During NY VisitThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕