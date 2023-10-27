The Duchess of Cambridge Looks Pretty Different In This Photoshop Fail

The expectant mother was pictured on a royal engagement in Kensington recently, as can be seen in the photo below, but she looks a lot different in the photoshopped image.

Her teeth have been drastically whitened, some not so subtle pink lipstick added to her smile and even her diamond earring is looking a LOT more sparkly.According to reports, the magazine has since changed the cover on their social media pages to the below image although the fake sparkle on Kate’s earring remains the same.

