The Downsides of Social Media Activism

Whether you’re reading world news about ongoing war and violence, looking at the local news detailing unrest and racism, or feeling particularly passionate about an injustice or cause, we can often feel totally helpless. In the age of social media, a new form of social pressure has emerged in which people feel as though they have to be vocal online as quickly as possible to appear engaged or interested.
This often leads to social media users sharing infographics or posts by others, so that they can feel like they are contributing to the conversation. Of course, it can be helpful to spread awareness and information and to show your support, but there are downsides to the trend too. Cynics would suggest that some people with large followings on social media do it more so as a tick-the-box exercise than a helpful act. Just recently, many celebrities were criticised for spreading misinformation in regard to the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflic
