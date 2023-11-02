The Doolough diaries: Property writer Elizabeth Birdthistle on her big home restoration project

And now, complete with a herd number, organic courses take precedence over entertainment at weekends: learning and creeping about to hear corncrakes, and how to rescue whales using life-size, real-weight inflatable tubes are among the activities.In truth I had no intention of farming the land. Previous attempts at animal husbandry on one acre were woeful, so think how wrong I could get it on 70.

It’s all a learning curve, but I’ve decided not to sell any land, opting instead to become an organic farmer. A woman who drowned a thousand worms. Now back in the wellies, I live in a little converted cow shed with views I’d challenge anyone to equal, while I take on the restoration of my new home at Doolough Lodge in Co Mayo.

Most of its interior was hidden – except three formal rooms to the front – with layers of insulation added over the years, while its elderly residents moved to the back of the house for comfort. Downsizing within, if you like.

It was as if this place here at the end of the world had found me. Anyone who knows me will understand why. In terms of how isolated this house is, these features could be important, given how long it could have taken craftsmen to come here, back when there were no cars. So I am on the hunt to find its provenance.

