The dark Corrie storyline that Sue Nicholls refused to film as Audrey

star Sue Nicholls has revealed that she refused to let her character be portrayed as a lonely alcoholic on the soap.

Sue was told by producers that her character Audrey Roberts was being lined up for storyline is which being alone caused her to turn to drinking at home by herself.“I asked: ‘Why do you think somebody, of whatever age I was, that just because she works in the salon and goes home that she’s lonely and needs to drink? Not necessarily’.

“To be honest I can’t get wait to get home and plonk on the sofa, and yes pour the rosé, but it’s not because I’m depressed it’s because: ‘How wonderful, they’re all gone!’“It is nice that they went the other way.” headtopics.com

Audrey may have escaped that storyline but it doesn’t look like she’s about to have a very nice Christmas. She’s recently been reunited with old flame Lewis Archer but it’s rumoured that he’ll soon be discovered to be having an affair.

