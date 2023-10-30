The cosy winter coat of our dreams has landed at Stradivarius

Yes, the break-out-the-comfy-jumpers, snuggle-up-with-a-mug-of-hot-chocolate kind of weather is here – even if the rain is putting a damper on things.

And that means its also time break out the extra cosy coats – if you haven’t already – or finally take the plunge and pick up a new one for the season.is going to be after this season – and it comes in two different colours: dark grey and black.Plus, its timeless style means that it would keep us nice and cosy for years to come.

It’s one of those pieces that is perfect for the cold-in-the-morning, but-roasting-by-lunchtime days – or, simply, when it is just really, really, really cold out. headtopics.com

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the YearFive Irish players have been named in the World Rugby Dream Team Read more ⮕

Andy Farrell named Coach of the Year as five Irish players make dream teamThe 48-year-old saw off South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui to win the award. Read more ⮕

Che Guevara’s lucky Irish cigar lighter among historical items up for auctionRevolutionary purchased lighter in Shannon duty free when a flight to Havana was diverted with engine trouble in 1965 Read more ⮕

Defence Forces poised to send 300 Irish troops to war-torn LebanonThe soldiers will begin deploying next week and will spend six months on patrol as part of a United Nations mission Read more ⮕

Scott Disick shows support for Khloe Kardashian for the first time since Tristan Thompson scandalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕