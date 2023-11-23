The Challenges of Christmas for Parents Living Apart

For parents who live apart from their children, this is the time of year when they need to think about Christmas, if that’s an occasion their family celebrates. About one in every six children in Ireland lives in a one-parent household. We can assume the vast majority of these children have a non-resident parent who is involved with them to a greater or lesser extent, and that, in most cases, this is the father. We can also assume the vast majority of these families celebrate Christmas.

For most of the children, this is a happy time thanks to the efforts of both biological parents. But it isn’t necessarily simple or without its tensions





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Woman raped as a child by father challenges exclusion from State compensation schemeThe woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, sought compensation from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal, which administers the scheme

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Exact date people will receive double payment of Child Benefit before ChristmasThe lump sum payment will be automatically paid and people do not need to apply for it, the double child benefit payment will be distributed to 1.2 million children ahead of Christmas

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Couple challenges financial fund’s ‘unfair’ 8.5% mortgage interest rateThe couple are seeking orders compelling Pepper to charge them the interest rate PTSB would be charging them

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Airnav staff responding well to challengesNew chairman faces Oireachtas grilling

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times view on the rise of artificial intelligence: challenges from urgent to existentialAI technology is advancing at a dizzying speed, with legislators struggling to catch up - international co-operation to control its use will be vital

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »