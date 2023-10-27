The Burren provides one of the world’s most profound lessons

Winter is here, and cows are disappearing from fields. They are herded into sheds to stand on slatted floors, manure and urine slapping and dripping into underground tanks. This becomes slurry to be spread on fields in spring, smothering air-breathing soil life in a stinky soup. Some of it will wash off into rivers and lakes to join the run-off from heavily-fertilised grass and silage production, feeding algal blooms, the eerily green byproducts of intensively ungreen farming.

Not all farmers do it this way. Winterage is an older, more long-lived tradition that is being celebrated this weekend in the Burren. I was there in 2019, when a teenage boy from a visiting choir sang Edelweiss in a small church as part of the celebration. The familiar lyrics from The Sound of Music were suddenly piercingly new, a love song to a bond with nature, the noticing and loving of the smallest scrap of it.

On winterage weekend, the Community Cattle Drive sees hundreds of people following a herd of Burren cattle up to higher ground. It’s a slow hike. Time falls away when you lean on a hazel stick and listen to the chat and laughter and the animals calmly ambling. You are walking in the footsteps of bronze age people. Winterage is possible because the limestone bedrock absorbs the summer’s heat and releases it slowly over the winter. headtopics.com

We are rattling around in the most lethally misguided of cultural ideas: that nature is ours for the taking Matthijs Schouten was a young teenager, just 16 when he went to university. The first sentence the Dutch ecology professor heard from his biology lecturer still rings in his head. “Ladies and gentleman students,” his teacher said, “you have to realise that we’ve entered a global ecological crisis.” Schouten turned 71 last month.

Schouten encouraged us to amble over karst and hummock without a destination in mind, letting small natural things call our attention. He suggested turning the information we had just heard into a story so it would bed in.

