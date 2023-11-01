'The Boss' won't disrupt the Munster Championship

‘The Boss’ is due to play the 45,000 capacity Leeside venue on May 16, with Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast other dates on his latest tour. Springsteen will rock Páirc Uí Chaoimh just days after the crunch Munster Championship encounter with Limerick, which will take place on either May 11 or 12.This date has yet to be confirmed.With the Munster hurling final scheduled for June 9, Cork GAA chiefs say that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch would be ready for that date - if required.
In 2022, two Ed Sheeran concerts at Pairc Ui Chaoimh resulted in the Cork/Kerry Munster semi-final being moved to Pairc Ui Rinn, while the hurlers’ ‘home’ encounter with Clare took place at Thurles. Cork GAA, servicing a multi million euro debt on Pairc Ui Chaoimh, were criticised in some quarters for scheduling the concerts during the Championship.
