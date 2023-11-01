'The Boss' won't disrupt the Munster Championship

‘The Boss’ is due to play the 45,000 capacity Leeside venue on May 16, with Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast other dates on his latest tour. Springsteen will rock Páirc Uí Chaoimh just days after the crunch Munster Championship encounter with Limerick, which will take place on either May 11 or 12.This date has yet to be confirmed.With the Munster hurling final scheduled for June 9, Cork GAA chiefs say that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch would be ready for that date - if required.

In 2022, two Ed Sheeran concerts at Pairc Ui Chaoimh resulted in the Cork/Kerry Munster semi-final being moved to Pairc Ui Rinn, while the hurlers’ ‘home’ encounter with Clare took place at Thurles. Cork GAA, servicing a multi million euro debt on Pairc Ui Chaoimh, were criticised in some quarters for scheduling the concerts during the Championship.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Cork GAA moves to assure clubs Springsteen won't impact Munster Championship gamesThe Boss is set to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 16 May 2024.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA scheduleThe cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Rain warnings issued ahead of Storm CiaránRain warnings have been issued for parts of Ulster and Munster ahead of Storm Ciarán.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Munster weigh up options as they wait for scan results on Carbery hand injuryRory Scannell or Tony Butler could deputise at 10 against the Dragons if Carbery is ruled out.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championshipFinalists of past two years Galway and Kilkenny to meet in round two in Galway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Rugby legend's son wins county hurling championshipO'Loughlin Gaels defeated Ballyhale in Kilkenny yesterday.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕