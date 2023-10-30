The Body Coach Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones have gotten married

He captioned the series of snaps:The photos show the bride and groom being showered with confetti by their family and friends as they walked back down the aisle in the middle of the woods.

Rosie’s gown featured a deep neckline and long sleeves, with beaded detailing throughout. Meanwhile, Joe wore a blue three-piece suit.“My Mum and Dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage.

“But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them. headtopics.com

Real Women Are Fashionable – Styling For Your Body ShapeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

State exams body defends low proportion of top grades at Junior CycleThose achieving highest grades must demonstrate ‘high level of mastery’ of knowledge, understanding and skills Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Australia head coachThe 63-year-old only signed a five-year contract in January. Read more ⮕

Anorexia Survivor Shares Deadly Body Positive Images on InstagramThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Australia coach after World Cup debacle63-year-old says he had agreed terms with Rugby Australia relating to his exit Read more ⮕

Dublin woman Rhianna Cannon lost half her body weight in huge transformationThe Dublin woman struggled with her weight for years before deciding to embark on her weight loss journey - now she has lost over half her body weight and feels fantastic Read more ⮕