The Best Skin-Refreshing Treatments for Radiant Skin

Rejuvenation? Anti-ageing? Radiant skin? Whatever your skincare concerns, these are the best research-driven skin-refreshing treatments and tweakments to get your skin glowing and prepped for party season. Best for: overall skin tone and radiant skin for those with pigmentation or vascularity of the skin. IPL stands for intense pulsed light.
It is a highly effective versatile treatment that can address multiple skin concerns such as redness, uneven skin tone, broken blood vessels (telangiectasia), rosacea, abnormal pigmentation, freckles, sunspots, unwanted facial hair, and can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and large pores. IPL is similar to a laser treatment but releases light of many different wavelengths to target multiple issues. Pigment cells and blood vessels in your skin absorb light energy, which is converted into heat. The heat destroys the unwanted pigment and closes tiny blood vessels to produce radiant even-toned skin. IPL can also stimulate collagen production to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, and give the skin a more youthful appearance
