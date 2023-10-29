The best recent crime and thrillers: review roundup

Brief reviews of Past Lying by Val McDermid; The Murder Wheel by Tom Mead; Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll; Kill Show by Daniel Sweren-Becker; and Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper(Sphere, £22), the seventh book in Val McDermid’s DCI Karen Pirie series, is set amid the hushed uncertainty of Edinburgh during the first Covid lockdown.

Watching the team dissect the manuscript for clues is among the plot’s heartbeats, along with an affecting side plot about a Syrian refugee, but the detail with which McDermid captures the lockdown is equally compelling.

Mead’s skilled homage draws from early 20th century true-crime cases and classic genre motifs, all set against the charmed worlds of the fairground and theatre. Performance is at the heart of this mystery in more ways than one: Ibbs is acutely aware of the “veneer of civility” he encounters in London, and determines to break through it to solve the crimes at hand. Watching him work through this contributes to the novel’s well-paced action. headtopics.com

In keeping with this rejection, Bright Young Women focuses not on the attacks so much as on the psychological violence inflicted in their wake, by a sea of authority figures who don’t want to “take a good hard look at the role they played in this absolute horror show”. Full of vividly drawn characters, particularly Pamela, this is a smart, searching novel, less a mystery of what happened than an indictment of how it was able to keep happening.(Hodder, £9.

Set in a Washington, DC exurb, Kill Show explores the disappearance of teenager Sara Parcell, the community’s search for her and the aftermath once she is found dead. Even when the suspects are at first the usual ones, Sweren-Becker gives the characters distinct voices with depth and personality (though most share some need to be the hero of the story or to exorcise their own grudges; this is not a book that will leave you feeling better about humanity). headtopics.com

Every single question my mum has asked me in the past 24 hoursI don't come home enough really, which is why my dear mother makes sure to ask me dozens of questions the moment I'm though the door. Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe hat-trick and Kyra Carusa brace see Ireland cruise past AlbaniaDiane Caldwell won her 100th cap in the 5-1 win at Tallaght Stadium. Read more ⮕

Thousands of assaults on doctors and nurses reported in the past few yearsFrontline staff in Ireland working in one of the biggest hospital groups have made 3,500 assault reports over the last seven years. Read more ⮕

Blast From The Past: Actress Announces PregnancyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘Sorcha, I honestly don’t think we can just saunter in here like nothing has happened’It’s the Mount Anville Past and Present Parents Association’s ‘Prayers and Prosecco Morning’ Read more ⮕

What draws celebrities to Aran knitwear?In the past few years, following celebrity trends has been easier than ever. With influencers coming along and social media becoming a huge promotional tool, it’s very easy to be up to date with everything that’s popular. Read more ⮕