People who live within a stone’s throw of the ocean know it too, which is why hotels like Dunmore House in Clonakilty open their doors on a craggy edge of the Atlantic and never close; the same guests return again and again decades later for their fill of salty air and sea therapy.

There are no clampers here. No spinning classes or protein bars, no Netflix, no swearing at lorry drivers on the Naas dual carriageway.The seascape fills almost every window, making for brand new views as the day moseys on into dusk, so even if the weather isn’t up to much, you can still soak up the seaside vibes.If you’re a city slicker like me, the complete lack of noise (apart from the odd wave breaking somewhere) is almost unnerving at first.

My death row meal would include a serving of the crab claws served in the Adrift restaurant at night (7pm to 9pm), lounging in a creamy garlic sauce. The scallops were to die for too, cooked to perfection in butter. headtopics.com

Served until 10:30am breakfast is a considered selection of home cooking (try the chorizo potato topped with a fried egg) and lovely local foods. Grab a seat on the terrace and lose yourself in your thoughts over a pint, gazing out over the vast horizon that stretches out as far as the sky.

It makes sense: there’s so much to explore on foot nearby it would be a shame if Rover missed out on the long beach walk and country rambles.If it’s surf you’re after, hit Inchydoney beach with your board or book a lesson at West Cork Surf School. Sandy beaches can be found at Duneen, Red Strand, Long Strand, Ownahincha and the Warren to the West and Simons Cove, Nuns Cove, Broadstrand and Courtmacsherry to the East. headtopics.com

Even if you don’t feel like leaving the hotel, at least pop out to the field out front, home to four fantastically friendly Shetland ponies.

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Irish playwright Conor McPherson is adapting ’The Hunger Games’ for London’s West End'The Hunger Games' is undoubtedly one of the biggest book and film franchises of the last twenty years - and now it's coming to the stage.Irish playwright Cono... Read more ⮕

A man has died in Cork following a workplace accidentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 26-year-old woman from CorkGardaí are asking to public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Mary Ann Dinan who is missing from Mallow, Co Cork. Read more ⮕