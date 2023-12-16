The Beauty Treats We Should Gift Ourselves

Melanie Morris finds the best beauty treats are often the ones we find for others, but really, we should gift them to ourselves. All year we’ve been hearing about Girl Math… and Girl Dinners… and both make perfect sense, but what about something that always leaves me bewildered, and something I’m guilty of myself… Girl Rationale? Girl Rationale, in my mind, goes a little like this: “I’ll buy it for them, but I wouldn’t dream of spending that sort of money on myself.

They can have the luxury one, or, I’ll go over budget for them, but I couldn’t justify a similar indulgence on me.” This low-balling of oneself also comes around every Christmas when any of us are asked by loved ones what we’d like as a gift. We’d rather go without than furnish the asker with a precise list of glorious, possibly a bit extravagant, and most likely ephemeral items. The sort of things we really want, that have been living in our heads all year, but feel might be a bit extr





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beauty Therapist Eavanna Breen Nominated for Image Business of Beauty AwardsEavanna Breen, a beauty therapist specializing in diathermy, advanced skin care, and laser treatment, has been nominated for the Best Beauty Therapist category in the Image Business of Beauty Awards.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Introducing the L’Occitane Christmas Gift Guide – Beauty Sets Under €30Find the perfect gift for you and yours this Christmas at L'Occitane with their wide range of beauty sets under €30. From advent calendars to 'best of' gift sets, L'Occitane has something for everyone.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Author Reflects on Beauty and Glamour in New BookThe author discusses her new book, Disobedient Bodies, which explores society's beauty ideals and her own love of glamour. She reflects on incorporating glamour into everyday life and challenges readers to question societal expectations.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Christmas Online Shopping: Best Irish Websites for Skincare and BeautyDiscover the best Irish websites for skincare and beauty products for your Christmas online shopping. Shop early and shop local with these excellent Irish-based retailers.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Investing in Enduring Beauty: The Rise of Refillable LipsticksLuxury brands are positioning cosmetics as high art or keepsakes that are meant to be collected. Refillable lipsticks are becoming popular for their durability and longevity.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Beauty Expert Reviews Braun Skin i-expert IPLBeauty writer and therapist Triona McCarthy reviews the Braun Skin i-expert IPL device, sharing her positive experience and impressive results.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »