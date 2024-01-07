The Art of Decluttering: A Guide to Making the Process Easier

If the thought of opening your hall cupboard gives you palpitations, don’t panic. From knowing where and how to start, to deciding what to cut and what to keep, our guide will take you inside the dark art of decluttering, and show you how to make the process as pain-free as possible Before you begin, arm yourself with the right tools: plastic bags, labels, a marker, scissors, tape and storage boxes are good to have on hand as you get started. Next, designate space for key areas.

As you begin decluttering, you will need somewhere to pile items destined for recycling, charity shops, binning, and one final pile for items that don’t belong to the room you’re currently in and need to be repositioned in another area of your home. That way, when you start, you won’t waste time walking down the hallway to the bin or have to go upstairs to put a misplaced sock back in a drawer., has some simple advice: “Begin decluttering an area where you will see results fast. Start with a small space, like a drawe





