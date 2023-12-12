The Act of Killing: A Haunting Documentary

As we head into 2024, there's no better time than to look back at the list and, with a bit of free time coming our way in the form of theOne of the most extraordinary films ever made, it's no surprise that The Act of Killing made it to this list.The experimental documentary, directed by Joshua Oppenheimer, with Christine Cynn and an anonymous Indonesian director, challenges mass murderer Anwar Congo to recreate scenes of slaughter, alongside other former Indonesian death-squad leaders.

Kermode said of the film"It’s The Act of Killing that has haunted my dreams and nightmares since I first saw it, and tried to write about its awesome power." The Australian psychological horror makes Kermode's top choice as the best of the 2014. Following a widowed single mother and her son as they confront a strange monster lurking in their home,A horror in the truest of senses, in Kermode's words, it"serves as a powerful reminder that horror is a metaphorical genre, the perfect playground in which to explore down-to-earth traumas and emotion





Woman disowns brother convicted of husband's killingA woman has disowned her brother after he was found guilty of killing her husband. In an exclusive interview, Elizabeth Cash expressed her unforgiving stance towards her brother Andy, who was convicted of manslaughter. She stated that she never wants to see him again and considers him dead to her.

New Laws Retraumatize Victims of Northern Ireland Troubles, Court ToldA court has been told that new laws introduced by the British government to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles have had the effect of retraumatising victims. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, which received royal assent in September, is facing a legal challenge at Belfast High Court. The act includes a new commission to handle unsolved deaths, but it has been criticized for being inadequate and defective.

Drivers warned not to splash pedestrians or face finesMotoring experts at Quotezone.co.uk are urging people to drive with caution during the stormy weather this week, with many regions struggling with heavy rain and more rain to come throughout the colder months. Splashing pedestrians is actually illegal under section 51a of the Road Traffic Act – and is considered to be “driving without reasonable consideration”.

Ireland's First Gangland Murder Victim Targeted for Power Grab, Gardai BelieveIreland's first gangland murder victim of the year was targeted for death because associates believed he was planning to take control of their mob, gardai now believe. Detectives are investigating the gun killing of Brandon Ledwidge, 23, and suspect a fight with a key associate of the prime suspect may have been a factor. The motive is believed to be the gang's fear of a power grab.

Family of Jason Corbett demands apology and clarification over release dates blunderThe family of Jason Corbett has written a letter requesting an apology and clarification after the two people responsible for his death were listed as due for release in recent days. Molly and Thomas Martens, who accepted a voluntary manslaughter plea deal for killing Irish dad-of-two Jason Corbett in 2015, were among the names listed for release over the past week on the Department of Adult Corrections website. The Irish Mirror exclusively exposed the prison release dates blunder this week, sparking concern from tragic Jason's family regarding the oversight.

Murder trial collapses as key defence witness becomes unavailableThe murder trial of James Kilroy, who admits killing his wife Valerie at their rural Co Mayo home, has collapsed for a second time at the Central Criminal Court as a key defence witness, who was in the process of giving his testimony, is now unavailable to give evidence.

