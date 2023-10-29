The €20 Zara dress that looks set to be fashion’s must-have item for winter 2019

If like me, you find yourself scrolling Instagram for fashion finds, you might have noticed one item start to crop up.

If you can’t justify the price tag, you’ll be delighted to know that there’s a very similar version in Zara at the moment. As you’ll see for yourself, it looks a lot more expensive and it’s the kind of versatile item you can style various ways.

She’s styled it impeccably here with black boots and the beauty of this piece is you could add a belt if you wanted to change it up – loose, figure-fitting, wear as a skirt…so many ways to wear this gorgeous Zara dress. headtopics.com

I’m planning to wear this particular must-have with biker style boots and a blazer for daytime but it would be perfect with a chunky knit and the western style boots that are so popular this season.

