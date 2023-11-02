The 2 Johnnies off drink for new RTE show as they talk journey to fame

Speaking at a behind the scenes tour of their pub set up, Johnny “B” O’Brien told Irish Mirror: “I’ve kind of given up TV. I’m in my bed at 10.30pm every night.“I’m off the drink for the six weeks of the show. Honestly, because we work Saturdays too on our podcast.

His co-star added: “We are not looking past this show. This show is demanding and so fluid. Like a guest could fall out of a sky… because we are also doing two podcasts a week, and radio five days a week as well as getting ready for the 3Arena which is sold out in December and our festival Pints in a Field.”

Johnny B said: “This one is a learning curve. The crew have been amazing. If they left it to us we would probably end up putting the podcast on TV. “This is studio based, well pub based. It’s really going to stand to us how much they prep every item.”

“Just give it up like. We couldn’t believe that. Saying they don’t travel in the same car now but they still tour together but don’t really speak behind the scenes. And I was thinking just f***ing give it up. Money can’t be worth that. Like a fight off. Do something else. Like we never fight. We go on holidays together and stuff.”

While they said their backgrounds keep them grounded even as they become more successful, the pair feel their roots can hinder them. Johnny Smacks said: “We are proud of being from the country but I think that actually goes against us.“I don’t see much comments, but somebody sent this one on to me one of the lads and the comment said ‘this TV show is being made for people who work in factories’.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Another Dancing with the Stars professional leaves RTE show ahead of new seriesItalian pro Maurizio Benenato, who starred in two seasons of the hit RTE show, has confirmed that he will not be back on the dance floor for the upcoming series

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Major international award for RTÉ documentary Blackrock Boys which exposed sexual abuse in religious-run schoolsProgramme about sexual abuse in Blackrock College of two brothers wins award for investigative work at world’s largest competition for public-service media

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: RTE's Sinead Kennedy sets the record straight about rumours over her pregnancyThe Today Show presenter showed off a beautiful pink outfit she wore while fronting the programme, and viewers were quick to comment on the colour of her look on social media

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: RTÉ under fire over delivery of strategic reforms as Catherine Martin awaits planBroadcaster yet to submit outline of strategic vision to government

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Storm Ciarán to hit Ireland on Wednesday night into ThursdayAreas already hit by heavy rains and flooding will likely be hit again later this week

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Humanitarian assistance for flood-hit households extended to Louth and WexfordDecision on expansion of business supports could come as early as Thursday

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕