Textile Artist Nicola Henley Captures the Beauty of the Natural World

Through a medley of media, textile artist Nicola Henley creates evocative portrayals of the natural world, capturing its breathtaking beauty, liberty and continuity. Inspired by her childhood memories of hot-air ballooning with her father, Nicola explores ideas of transience and permanence, motion and stillness, abandon and restraint in her large-scale wall hangings featuring bird motifs.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.