Textile Artist Nicola Henley Captures the Beauty of the Natural World

Through a medley of media, textile artist Nicola Henley creates evocative portrayals of the natural world, capturing its breathtaking beauty, liberty and continuity. Inspired by her childhood memories of hot-air ballooning with her father, Nicola explores ideas of transience and permanence, motion and stillness, abandon and restraint in her large-scale wall hangings featuring bird motifs.





