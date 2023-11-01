Testing ground conditions could turn Down Royal feature into Gordon Elliott solo show

Envoi Allen was a bitter disappointment on his own seasonal bow when third at Gowran on heavy going. Ground conditions could yet prove a big problem for a horse who boasts a perfect four from four record at Down Royal including when previously trained by Elliott.
Saturday’s big race has a history of low turnouts. Just a handful of runners have lined up for the last two years although The Storyteller did beat eight rivals in 2020. In contrast, Don Cossack beat only three others when scoring at 2-11 in 2015.
The Storyteller and Don Cossack are among five previous winners for Elliott who said on Tuesday: “We’ll definitely run two or three in it. It’s a Grade One race and you’ve got to support these races. “It’s Gerri’s first run of the season, Cheltenham is the plan and we’re planning on maybe two runs before it. This looks the ideal one to start off in.”
In other news, ground conditions are also an element in a decision facing British champion trainer Paul Nicholls about running last year’s winner Bravemansgame in this Saturday’s Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
“I’m just thinking it’s going to be soft ground on Saturday looking at the weather forecast. I’ve put him and Pic D’Orhy in and they’re both capable of running on that ground.
