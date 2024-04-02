Tesla Posts Quarterly Fall in Deliveries, Misses Estimates

Tesla has posted a quarterly fall in deliveries for the first time in nearly four years, missing Wall Street estimates. The effects of price cuts are waning as the car maker faces rising competition and softer demand.

Tesla shares fell 5.7% in early trading. It delivered about 386,810 vehicles in the three months to March 31, down 20.2% from the previous quarter. Wall Street expected 454,200 vehicles to be delivered. Deliveries fell 8.5% from a year ago.

