Tesla Model Y: Second Time's the Charm?

Tesla's successive price cuts have made the Model Y (and, even more so, the Model 3) sit rather differently in the marketplace. The last time I met the Tesla Model Y, it would be fair to say that the affair didn't catch fire, and it resulted in a two-star rating. You know that sensation, when you've been on a frankly disastrous date with someone in the past, and fate, circumstance or Tinder somehow throws you back together again? Yeah; that.

The last time I met the Tesla Model Y, it would be fair to say that the affair didn't catch fire, and it resulted in a two-star rating, driven mostly by the fact that the Y didn't drive especially nicely, and its cabin rattled and clattered like a 200,000km Ford Transit, not a €60,000 cutting-edge electric SUV. Sorry, darling - it's not me, it's you. Three significant things have happened in the intervening months that make it worth popping on the glad rags and nipping to the nearest florist, however





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Upgraded Tesla Model 3: Now in Ireland!Get the best value car, home and travel insurance quotes from one of Ireland's top insurance brokers.

Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Felix Jones on time with South Africa and targeting a second World CupThe Springboks coaching box is 'loud', 'vibrant', and 'intense' says Jones ahead of another World Cup final. It's Springboks vs All Blacks on Saturday.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Newry swamped by floods a second time as country braces for Storm CiaránMuch of the country is bracing itself for a fresh bout of wind and rain

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Clocks go back this weekend - but is it time to call time on the change?The European Commission unveiled a proposal back in September 2018 to abolish the time change

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Tyson Fury fight time tonight: What UK time will Francis Ngannou fight start?Tyson Fury takes a break from defending his heavyweight world title when he takes on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou tonight

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Model responds to backlash after being exposed for fake business class photoThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »