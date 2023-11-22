HEAD TOPICS

Tesla Model Y: Second Time's the Charm?

Tesla's successive price cuts have made the Model Y (and, even more so, the Model 3) sit rather differently in the marketplace.

Tesla's successive price cuts have made the Model Y (and, even more so, the Model 3) sit rather differently in the marketplace. The last time I met the Tesla Model Y, it would be fair to say that the affair didn't catch fire, and it resulted in a two-star rating. You know that sensation, when you've been on a frankly disastrous date with someone in the past, and fate, circumstance or Tinder somehow throws you back together again? Yeah; that.

The last time I met the Tesla Model Y, it would be fair to say that the affair didn't catch fire, and it resulted in a two-star rating, driven mostly by the fact that the Y didn't drive especially nicely, and its cabin rattled and clattered like a 200,000km Ford Transit, not a €60,000 cutting-edge electric SUV. Sorry, darling - it's not me, it's you. Three significant things have happened in the intervening months that make it worth popping on the glad rags and nipping to the nearest florist, however

