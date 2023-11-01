Tesco's key dates for customers to start booking Christmas shopping

The Christmas shop is one of the most important parts of preparing for the festive season, with a long shopping list of essentials to be bought from the turkey to the box of Roses. However, customers should plan to do their food shop well in advance to make sure they have all the essential items before the big day.READ MORE: Irish shoppers can get US Black Friday deals thanks to little-known shopping hack

Tesco have launched this year's Christmas Home Delivery and Click+Collect services, alongside some tips on how to do your Christmas shop to take the stress out of the big shop. From tomorrow, Thursday, November 2, Tesco customers will be able to book and order dinner essentials, festive goodies and more.

One of the biggest tips for Tesco customers looking to get their Christmas shop delivered is to book a slot in quickly as the "most preferred" delivery slots for Christmas book up within a week. Tesco Ireland's Customer Director, Cathal Deavy, said: "My top tip is to book a slot with a couple of items in the basket, and then build your basket over the weeks leading up to the delivery date – it’s a helpful trick as the shopping list always grows the closer you get to the big day.

"It’ll be fastest finger first tomorrow morning as the most preferred slots book up within a week, so we’d suggest customers are quick." Key dates for Tesco Christmas Delivery How to Book Visit Tesco.ie and take your pick from dates and times that fit into your Christmas schedule, with Home Delivery and Click+Collect running from Tuesday, 19th December to Saturday, 23rd December.To become a delivery saver customer, sign up via tesco.ie/deliverysaver to get early access this Christmas and unlimited* Home Delivery on all your online shopping at any time of the year.

