Tesco introduces reverse vending machines for new Deposit Return Scheme

Just inside the door of Tesco’s Extra outlet in Drogheda - fittingly tucked away behind a fridge full of drinks - is a facility that Irish consumers will shortly become very familiar with. That’s because it represents the final step - for regular customers at least - of the new Deposit Return Scheme which comes into effect here on February 1. That will see a 15 cent levy added to every aluminium can or plastic bottle sold in Ireland (25 cent for bottles over 500ml).
And customers will have to return their empties to the likes of these 'reverse vending machines’ in order to get that back. "It’s quite a bigger plan than we had anticipated," said Darrin Honer, country operations manager at Tesco Ireland."Every single store in the country has to be retrofitted, to fit in the machine." Any retailer that sells canned or bottle drinks has to register with the new scheme, and charge the deposit on each item sold. Shops over a certain size then have to accept empties back, and return the deposits pai
