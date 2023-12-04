Tesco introduces reverse vending machines for new Deposit Return Scheme

Just inside the door of Tesco’s Extra outlet in Drogheda - fittingly tucked away behind a fridge full of drinks - is a facility that Irish consumers will shortly become very familiar with. That’s because it represents the final step - for regular customers at least - of the new Deposit Return Scheme which comes into effect here on February 1. That will see a 15 cent levy added to every aluminium can or plastic bottle sold in Ireland (25 cent for bottles over 500ml).

And customers will have to return their empties to the likes of these 'reverse vending machines’ in order to get that back. "It’s quite a bigger plan than we had anticipated," said Darrin Honer, country operations manager at Tesco Ireland."Every single store in the country has to be retrofitted, to fit in the machine." Any retailer that sells canned or bottle drinks has to register with the new scheme, and charge the deposit on each item sold. Shops over a certain size then have to accept empties back, and return the deposits pai





RTEbusiness » / 🏆 16. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metro Bank's deposit outflows return to normal rangesMetro Bank has today reported a 5% drop in deposits in the third quarter, although the struggling British lender added that the increase in deposit outflows seen before its capital injection had now returned to 'more normal ranges'.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Why has my holiday deposit ended up costing so much?Travel Q&A: If you are considering a ‘low deposit’ booking, always take the time to check the terms carefully

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Tesco Ireland issues food warning for popular dinner dish which ‘may be unsafe'Tesco Ireland has issued a food safety alert for a popular curry dish over concerns that a certain batch may contain milk. Customers who are intolerant are advised to not eat the product and bring it back to a supermarket.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Tesco issue urgent alert about potentially 'unsafe' food productDue to a packing error, milk was not declared in the ingredients on the Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala - which makes it unsafe to consume for some people

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

The Irish Times view on the apartment remediation scheme: time is running outA cursory examination of the task involved makes even a late 2024 start date look optimistic

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Varadkar says redress scheme for Celtic Tiger-era apartments to be ready next yearTaoiseach tells Dáil he and other Cabinet members ‘personally affected’ by building defects

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »