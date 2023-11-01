Tesco announces dates for Christmas home delivery and click and collect service

This year, Delivery Saver customers can get early access to Home Delivery and Click+Collect slots at 8am on Thursday, November 2. This exclusive early access opportunity guarantees a seamless and stress-free online shopping experience during the busiest season of the year.For Pay as you Go customers, Click+Collect slots will also open on Thursday, 2nd November at 8am, with Home Delivery slots available to book from Thursday, 9th November at 8am.

Customers hoping to book these slots can visit Tesco's website here and select dates and times that coincide with their Christmas schedule.Shoppers should know that slots are limited so to ensure they book their desired slot in time before it's snapped up.

Tesco Ireland's Customer Director Cathal Deavy said: "My top tip is to book a slot with a couple of items in the basket, and then build your basket over the weeks leading up to the delivery date – it’s a helpful trick as the shopping list always grows the closer you get to the big day.

"It’ll be fastest finger first tomorrow morning as the most preferred slots book up within a week, so we’d suggest customers are quick." To become a delivery saver customer, sign up here to get early access this Christmas and unlimited Home Delivery on all your online shopping at any time of the year.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.