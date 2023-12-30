Terry Prone's Life: A Tale of Love, Tragedy, and Loneliness

Straight-talking Terry Prone is a captivating woman whose life unfolded like a romantic blockbuster. Married to Tom Savage, who left the priesthood to be with her after they met at the old Catholic Communications Centre, Terry is a powerhouse of talent, excelling in business, broadcasting and writing. In her teens, she was a household name having made her first TV appearance at 13.

Later she went on to run media training companies where she coached many of the country’s most influential people, and gave birth to Anton, their only son. But Terry is no stranger to tragedy including her horrific car crash, her husband Tom’s cancer diagnosis and the opposition from family, church and society after they fell in love. Her greatest tragedy however struck six years ago when her beloved husband passed away. Since then, she says the loneliness has lingered and the void feels like an amputatio





