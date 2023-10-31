Terry Prone feels 'rage' at ageism - but she doesn't allow it to affect her

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, she said "fifty years of putting lads back in their boxes" taught her to solve problems."It’s a form of discrimination and prejudice that – like racism – doesn’t feel like prejudice to the person articulating it," she told us. "Someone asks, wonderingly, 'Are you still working?'. It happens to me a lot. The desire to belt the questioner is almost overwhelming.

"You get the hacks who believe nobody should have fillers/Botox/facelifts because everyone should 'grow old gracefully'. These are hacks who highlight their hair, thread their eyebrows and spend a fortune on cosmetics.""The surprise stays the same," said Terry. "The terror and rage stay the same. The temptation to be transfixed stays the same - and should be resisted.

"Look, fifty years of putting lads back in their boxes for patronising me as a woman taught me not to admire or measure problems. Just solve them."" Customers – particularly women – come to me now in their fifties, fearful of not getting promotions – or, worse, getting “eased out” if they look old," she said.

"Every time we’re stereotyped or herded into the cluster of other older people, every time it’s assumed we should be at home, knitting, every time we’re “validated” by being asked dumb questions about grandchildren, that’s a learning possibility - for the other person. For the woman it’s happening to, not so much.

