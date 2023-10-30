Terrie McEvoy has shared the first photo of her wedding dress and oh WOW

And the 30-year-old confirmed the news with a photo of herself in her wedding dress – and it is beyond stunning.Fans rushed to send their congratulations to the popular blogger, with more than 6,000 comments since it was shared earlier this afternoon.

Terrie also shared an adorable photo of her four flower girls holding up stuffed bunnies, with their backs to the camera.The newlyweds first announced their engagement in May 2018, with Terrie sharing special details of the proposal with her followers.

David made the moment extremely special for the Dublin native by writing out “will you marry me” in shells on a secluded part of the beach with a song special to the pair playing in the background.“He got down on one knee and I dropped to the sand with him, totally in shock sobbing my heart out. headtopics.com

“After that trip to LA almost 5 years ago, I knew you were the one and we would spend the most amazing life together…..”Feature-homepageKim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

