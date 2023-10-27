Ten Things Wedding Couples Overlook But Really Shouldn’t!

On that big wedding day, there are so many little things that can be overlooked. Well, if you are planning a big day, this essential checklist from wedding planner,Creating a schedule for your day will help you to see on paper how the day will run. It will allow you to advise your suppliers of where they need to be and at what time. You can also give the schedule to your bridal party so there is no confusion on the day.

Try to keep the distance between where you and your fiancé are getting ready and the ceremony venue as close as possible. Remember the photographer, videographer and florist will all have to travel between these locations and it can waste a lot of the day allowing for your suppliers to travel between them.We are back to the schedule. Make sure you do set aside both time on your own the morning of your wedding and time out with each other during the day.

Your wedding day is a day when you will be surrounded by people every moment of the day so if often happens that you never get a moment on your own to savour the occasion and realise that today you will marry the love of your life and that all your planning has come to fruition. So schedule 10 minutes in the morning where you will go to the local park or sit in your garden (might need an umbrella in Ireland!). headtopics.com

Later in the day have a moment just for the two of you. Allow yourselves to take it all in, the fact that you are now married, a pair for life, that your family and friends are all together in one place with you to celebrate your love for each other and if you are really lucky to appreciate the sunshine!Something most people don’t think about is postal addresses. People tend to panic when they are sending out their invites and realise that they only have peoples email address.

Many couples are taking a different approach altogether and going on a mini moon for a few days after the wedding, then heading on their honeymoon 6 months later. This is a fantastic thing to plan and look forward to separate to your wedding day. headtopics.com

