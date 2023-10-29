Ten Hag left with egg on face as confusing Man Utd plan comes undone vs Man City

Erik ten Hag ’s bold Manchester derby strategy was made to look very silly after his Manchester United side were utterly outclassed by their fierce rivals.

The names on the teamsheet had left some scratching their heads. Former Leicester pair Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire partnered each other at the heart of defence, with Victor Lindelof stationed in an unconventional left-back role.

Away from the defence, there were also questions levelled at Ten Hag for the make-up of his midfield against Man City. Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay accounted for a midfield trio, with big-money summer signing Mason Mount benched.

The gamble did not appear to pay off as on-loan midfielder Amrabat was dragged off at half time in favour of Mount. However, the former Chelsea man struggled to have an impact as the Red Devils searched for a route back into the game.

Brazilian winger Antony then appeared to not take particularly kindly to being left on the bench. He was spotted shaking his head among the substitutes and was eventually brought on with just minutes remaining before his involvement in an incident which could have seen him sent off.

