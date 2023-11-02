HEAD TOPICS

Temple Bar pub owners hit out at council as it blocks bid for boutique hotel

businessposthq1 min.

Tom and Jackie Cleary had applied to DCC for permission to convert Shamrock Chambers on Dame Street into a 47-bedroom hotel

News Source

BUSINESSPOSTHQ

Chambers Properties Limited, owned by Tom and Jackie Cleary, applied to Dublin City Council for permission to convert Shamrock Chambers on Dame Street into a 47-bedroom hotel. The upper floors of the building on the corner of Dame Street and Eustace Street has been largely vacant for years.

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Publican praises community spirit as Louth bar floodsA publican in Co Louth has praised local community spirit after his bar flooded with up to eight inches of water.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Bar and restaurant opportunity in Dublin’s IFSC for €1mProperty occupies excellent position at Mayor Street Luas stop and opposite entrance to National College of Ireland campus
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: John Maguire on film: Exploration of toxic masculinity in Australia backs itself into a cornerTension created by rising threat of sexual violence against young bar workers descends into claustrophobic melodrama
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Ulster prop Tom O'Toole ruled out for four weeks with groin injuryIreland international to undergo surgery this week.
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens case: Court drama behind pleas of voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettDistrict attorney in Davidson County reaches plea deal with both Tom and Molly Martens
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: ‘I wake up exhausted’: how to get a good night’s sleep, according to an Irish sleep expertWe spoke with sleep consultant Tom Coleman on the importance of getting a good night's sleep.
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕