Tell Me About It

I left the country as soon as I could as I could not bear to be the sole carer for both my parents, whom I had come to resent as I grew older. The properties are actually lovely (not my original house), and the local schools are excellent for my children if I move. I know I do not deserve all of this. I come from the west of Ireland originally and was an only child to fairly elderly parents. Growing up, I felt that I was smothered by them and was also too close to their troubled relationship.

My mother always felt that she deserved a better life than my father gave her and she was resentful and often tried to get me to take sides. She was not completely wrong as my Dad was a person of some consequence and did not actually buy a house until I was in my teens. He was also an only child so inherited lots of properties and money eventually and now with his death and my mother’s death subsequently, all this has fallen to me

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Somalia on the Brink of Famine as Mass Starvation WorsensAgencies say Somalia is ‘on the brink of famine’, but evidence suggests the extent of mass starvation is much worse. Residents count the mounds of dirt marking the newly dug graves of children in a camp for displaced people in Baidoa, Somalia. Abdirahman’s mother held him close, though she believed he was already dead. The skeletal 11-month-old boy was unconscious on the long minibus ride to Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, from Janale, in Lower Shabelle – nearly 100km away. Beside them sat the boy’s aunt, Siciido Osman Gasim. Now, they were sitting in an intensive care unit in Banadir Hospital, where Abdirahman lay connected to a drip. His mother, who is just 17 and is not being named here, watched over him. They had been in hospital for four days, and have no plans to go back home again, even if he is discharged.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Ciara Kelly: Young people 'have no respect' for older people's different views'We have no respect for the fact that older people grew up in a different era with a whole different set of parameters'

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Corrie’s Amy Barlow to decide whether or not to keep her baby next weekThe 14-year-old will tell grandmother Liz that she's expecting very soon.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Home care conference hears calls for ‘cabinet for older Dubliners’ to co-ordinate servicesAll cities need to adapt to ‘explosion’ in older population, New York’s commissioner for ageing Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez to tell HCCI conference

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »