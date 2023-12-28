Television presenter shares snaps of her beautifully decorated home for Christmas

The television presenter shared snaps of her house after it was decorated for the Christmas holidays, as she gave a tour of her living room and the stunning additions for the festive season. Anna Geary showed off her stunning home which she filled with pink and gold Christmas decorations. The television presenter shared some snaps of her living room and what she added for the festive season.

Cork camogie player wrote: ““A simple way to create a gorgeous piece for your fireplace or table display. Use a long candelabra as the base and still bits of foliage & decorations onto it. “This fab one is from @theblossomtreecork. Actually, I gotten most of this decor from there over the past few years. Those gold feather





Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon share their Christmas plansThree Irish soldiers stationed in Lebanon over the festive period have opened up about their Christmas plans this year. They will be missing out on a traditional Christmas with their families and shared their thoughts on presents, Christmas Day, and creating new traditions.

Coffee Shops Share Christmas Sandwich RecipesSix coffee shops and lunch spots have shared their special Christmas sandwich recipes. The sandwiches have become popular and are now served all year round. This year, a new variation with Christmas stuffing is being introduced.

The Pogues' Christmas Classic Inspired by Irish-American WriterThe Pogues' Christmas classic owes its iconic name to the work of Irish-American writer J.P. Donleavy. Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and featuring Kirsty McColl is about two lovers falling between the cracks of alcoholism and drug abuse at Christmas time and still finding love for each other. The Pogues' festive hit drew on the name of an earlier play and novel by Irish-American writer, J.P. Donleavy.

Christmas Time in the KitchenThe author expresses their love for Christmas and the joy of cooking during this time of year, with a focus on indulging in rich flavors and trying new recipes.

Exciting Collaboration with Trish Deseine and NEFFTrish Deseine’s Christmas Menu For Seasonal Entertaining will get you in the festive mood, with her French-inspired dishes and delectable cocktails! See recipes... Neff_Ireland TrishDeseine NEFF NEFFpassion SlideandHide Kitchen Homemade Recipe

Dijon Christmas Market: A Magical Festive CelebrationEvery Christmas, the city of Dijon celebrates tradition and gussies itself with beautiful lights to welcome festive celebrations. The market runs from December 2 – January 7 and showcases a wide variety of local artisan products perfect for Christmas gifting

