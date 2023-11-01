Teenager In Hospital After Serious Alleged Assault In Sligo

The teenage boy was initially taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries, but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he's currently receiving treatment.The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

