Teenager hospitalised after brutal Halloween night assault

The assault happened outside a petrol station on Mail Coach Road in Sligo town at around 7.10pm on Tuesday. The youngster suffered "serious injuries" in the attack and was taken to Sligo University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is currently receiving treatment.

READ MORE: Delivery driver who lost part of leg after Garda car collision desperate to get home to Brazil Gardai have launched an investigation into the assault and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a male youth in his teens that occurred in Sligo town on the evening of Tuesday October 31, 2023."The male youth was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently continuing to receive treatment.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

