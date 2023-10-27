Teenager dies after shock lorry crash in Cavan

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal crash which happened at around 6pm on Thursday on the N3, Kilnaleck.

The boy, who is believed to be 17 years old, was seriously injured in the collision and later taken to Cavan General Hospital where he died. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s were also brought to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries and they are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The road was closed off to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and anyone with camera footage who was travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm has been asked to make the footage available. headtopics.com

