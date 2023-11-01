Teenager arrested after Halloween assault that hospitalised three people

A number of individuals were involved in the brawl that occurred in the Basin Street or Harbour View area of Naas around 10:45pm on Halloween night. Three male teenagers were taken to Naas General Hospital following the incident. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Earlier today, gardaí arrested a juvenile in connection with the incident. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kildare.A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing, and appealed for anyone with information in relation to the assault to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Basin Street or Harbour View area between 10pm and 11pm yesterday evening, and has camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí,” he said.

They can make contact by calling Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

