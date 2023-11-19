Teenage runner collapses in cross-country race

In the hour or so that Nick Griggs spent recovering in the medical tent, the race kept spinning over in his head. The virtually certain win. One last uphill corner in the mud. And then a sudden and irredeemable collapse. Some might say old school cross-country. Only for the still 18-year-old Griggs, the rising distance running star seeking an unprecedented third successive Under-20 title, it was just a little too tough to handle.

The amount of rainfall over the last month played a big part in that. Once recovered from this cruel ordeal, he recalled in suitably shivering tones what exactly happened with around 500m of the 5km course still to run. He had gone some 50m clear in the already epic battle, after around 4km, of chasing duo Niall Murphy and Jonas Stafford. Phil Quinlan was given the last rites after a clash of heads





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

67% of teenage girls lack information on STEM careersA new report shows that 67% of teenage girls lack essential information about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The nine stages of every old-school Irish teenage romanceThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Court hears teenage girl bit garda's leg 'breaking the skin'A teenage girl who bit a garda and spat at two others has been remanded on bail pending a sentence hearing.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The hardest ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ quiz you’ll take todayThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Teenage boy released without charge following €100,000 drug seizureA teenage boy was arrested and later released without charge following a €100,000 drug seizure in Clondalkin, Co Dublin

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Exclusive: WWE’s Sheamus O’Shaunessy chats Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »