Teenage runner collapses in cross-country race

In the hour or so that Nick Griggs spent recovering in the medical tent, the race kept spinning over in his head. The virtually certain win. One last uphill corner in the mud. And then a sudden and irredeemable collapse. Some might say old school cross-country. Only for the still 18-year-old Griggs, the rising distance running star seeking an unprecedented third successive Under-20 title, it was just a little too tough to handle.
The amount of rainfall over the last month played a big part in that. Once recovered from this cruel ordeal, he recalled in suitably shivering tones what exactly happened with around 500m of the 5km course still to run. He had gone some 50m clear in the already epic battle, after around 4km, of chasing duo Niall Murphy and Jonas Stafford.
67% of teenage girls lack information on STEM careersA new report shows that 67% of teenage girls lack essential information about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
