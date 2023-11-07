Teenage friends killed in road traffic collision

Two teenage friends, who were killed in a road traffic collision on Monday, are being remembered as 'lovely young people with their entire lives ahead of them'. The friends died following the crash on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at around 12.45am yesterday morning. It appears the car in which the teenage friends were traveling left the road and ended up in a wooded area.

A third person, a young man in his late teens, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening. The group had earlier left the restaurant where Alana worked and left another friend off in the Glengad area of Inishowen before the three remaining in the car traveled onwards towards Gleneely where both Thomas and Alana were from. Thomas was a Leaving Certificate pupil at Moville Community College. His parents, Helen and Dominic and the rest of the Gallagher family, were today coming to terms with the tragedy. Mum Helen is a teacher at the school where Thomas attended. Alana had been a pupil at Carndonagh Community School but had completed her Leaving Certificate last summer. Her parents Karen and Patrick and the rest of the Harkin family were also trying to cope with their heartbreaking sudden loss

