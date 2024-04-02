Teenage boy killed in car accident in Co Mayo

A teenage boy lost his life after being struck by a car in Co Mayo on Saturday night. The fatal collision took place on the N17 at Barnacarroll, Claremorris in Mayo shortly before 9.30pm last night, with Gardai and emergency services rushing to attend the scene of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Mayo University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

No other injuries have been reported at this time and the road remains closed this morning to allow for a full examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions have been put in place for motorists. Gardai have now issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those who may have camera footage of the area around the time of the collision, to make contact with authorities

