Teen beaten with hammer and robbed was 'lured' by ex girlfriend, court hears

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) urged that the case be transferred to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.Judge Paul Kelly noted defence pleas to keep the case in the Children’s Court but agreed with the DPP that it was too serious and refused jurisdiction when he heard an outline of the allegations.
It was alleged one defendant struck him to the back of his head with a hammer and made several attempts to hit him with the hammer. The knife was described as like a box cutter or a Stanley knife. The garda said the incident was premeditated and planned, and the victim had been “lured” to the scene by his ex-girlfriend.
The defendants, also aged 15 at the time, cannot be identified because they are minors. The third attacker was not found.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕